Later in about March 2005, Wing Smart, controlled by Wong, entered into an agreement with Ching and appointed him as its trustee to jointly carry out the small house project.

Ching then continued to purchase more “ding rights” from indigenous inhabitants and arranged for them to apply for building licences to construct small houses in Shui Tsiu San Tsuen.

The charge alleged that between May 2005 and May 2019, Wong and Ching conspired together, along with other people, to defraud the Lands Department by “making false representations to induce the Director of Lands and his officers to act contrary to their public duty, namely to grant building licences to applicants who applied for building licences to build small houses under the Policy”.

They had allegedly falsely represented that each of the above applicants was the sole legal and registered owner of the respective lot of land located at Shui Tsiu San Tsuen, according to ICAC.

It is also alleged that the pair had falsely claimed that the applicants had never made any arrangements with anyone to transfer or make deals concerning their respective lots of land, and had never made and had no intention of making any private arrangements for their rights to be sold to other individual or a developer.

“ICAC’s investigation revealed that during the above period, a number of small houses were built in Shui Tsiu San Tsuen and sold to members of the public at a market price ranging from HK$9 million to HK$13 million each under the name of a private estate,” it said.

“As a result, Wing Smart received over HK$1 billion for the sale of 115 small houses in the private estate.”