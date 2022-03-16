Small-house policy: Hong Kong’s graft-buster charges 2 men for deceiving government into granting building licences for HK$1 billion development
- Edward Wong and Ching Chan-ming were charged with conspiracy to deceive the Lands Department into granting building licences
- ICAC says Ching had started development of project by purchasing ‘ding rights’ from indigenous inhabitants in Yuen Long
Hong Kong’s graft-buster has charged two men with conspiracy to deceive the Lands Department into granting building licences over a span of 14 years for a HK$1 billion development project in the New Territories.
Edward Wong Kwong-wing, 72, operator of Wing Smart Construction Limited, and Ching Chan-ming, 65, indigenous inhabitant representative of Shui Tsiu San Tsuen, were jointly charged on Thursday morning with one count of conspiracy to defraud, according to the Independent Commission Against Corruption. (ICAC).
Shui Tsiu San Tsuen is a village in Yuen Long. Under a New Territories small-house policy enacted in 1972 during British colonial rule, every male indigenous villager aged 18 or above may exercise his “ding right” once and apply to the Lands Department to build a small house at his village for his own occupation.
The applicant does not have to pay a land-use conversion fee which would be hefty under today’s high property values. Eligible villagers cannot transfer their building rights.
The ICAC said in a statement on Thursday that the investigation revealed Ching had started the development of a small-house estate project in Shui Tsiu San Tsuen by purchasing “ding rights” from indigenous inhabitants in Yuen Long around 1996.
Later in about March 2005, Wing Smart, controlled by Wong, entered into an agreement with Ching and appointed him as its trustee to jointly carry out the small house project.
Ching then continued to purchase more “ding rights” from indigenous inhabitants and arranged for them to apply for building licences to construct small houses in Shui Tsiu San Tsuen.
The charge alleged that between May 2005 and May 2019, Wong and Ching conspired together, along with other people, to defraud the Lands Department by “making false representations to induce the Director of Lands and his officers to act contrary to their public duty, namely to grant building licences to applicants who applied for building licences to build small houses under the Policy”.
They had allegedly falsely represented that each of the above applicants was the sole legal and registered owner of the respective lot of land located at Shui Tsiu San Tsuen, according to ICAC.
It is also alleged that the pair had falsely claimed that the applicants had never made any arrangements with anyone to transfer or make deals concerning their respective lots of land, and had never made and had no intention of making any private arrangements for their rights to be sold to other individual or a developer.
“ICAC’s investigation revealed that during the above period, a number of small houses were built in Shui Tsiu San Tsuen and sold to members of the public at a market price ranging from HK$9 million to HK$13 million each under the name of a private estate,” it said.
“As a result, Wing Smart received over HK$1 billion for the sale of 115 small houses in the private estate.”
The investigation arose from corruption complaints filed with the ICAC. As it is ongoing, the agency said further law enforcement actions were possible.