Hong Kong police arrested seven suspected triad members on Wednesday. Photo: handout
Hong Kong police arrest 7 suspected triad members after revenge knife attacks between gangs leave 5 in hospital
- Police source says initial findings suggest attacks sparked by long-standing dispute between Sun Yee On triad factions
- Arrests were made when anti-triad officers raided about 10 locations in New Territories between 5am and midday on Wednesday
Topic | Crime
