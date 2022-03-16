Hong Kong police arrested seven suspected triad members on Wednesday. Photo: handout
Hong Kong police arrested seven suspected triad members on Wednesday. Photo: handout
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 7 suspected triad members after revenge knife attacks between gangs leave 5 in hospital

  • Police source says initial findings suggest attacks sparked by long-standing dispute between Sun Yee On triad factions
  • Arrests were made when anti-triad officers raided about 10 locations in New Territories between 5am and midday on Wednesday

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:38pm, 16 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police arrested seven suspected triad members on Wednesday. Photo: handout
Hong Kong police arrested seven suspected triad members on Wednesday. Photo: handout
READ FULL ARTICLE