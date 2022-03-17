Police arrest two men during an anti-narcotics operation near the Central Ferry Pier on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Police arrest two men during an anti-narcotics operation near the Central Ferry Pier on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

2 men arrested in anti-narcotics operation near Hong Kong’s Central Ferry Pier

  • Police are investigating whether the two suspects were carrying out a drug deal inside a white Toyota when it was intercepted next to the pier on Wednesday
  • Detectives deployed a sniffer dog during the operation, seizing 37 grams of suspected ketamine and an equal amount of suspected cocaine

Topic |   Drugs
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:23pm, 17 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police arrest two men during an anti-narcotics operation near the Central Ferry Pier on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Police arrest two men during an anti-narcotics operation near the Central Ferry Pier on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE