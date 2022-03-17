The headquarters of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children. Photo: Edmond So
27th employee from scandal-hit Hong Kong child protection group appears in court over accusations of abuse
- The 32-year-old woman is accused of hitting a two-year-old girl at Mong Kok residential home run by Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children
- Police have so far arrested 32 people and charged 27 of them since scandal emerged in late December
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
