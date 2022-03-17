The headquarters of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children. Photo: Edmond So
The headquarters of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

27th employee from scandal-hit Hong Kong child protection group appears in court over accusations of abuse

  • The 32-year-old woman is accused of hitting a two-year-old girl at Mong Kok residential home run by Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children
  • Police have so far arrested 32 people and charged 27 of them since scandal emerged in late December

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 6:48pm, 17 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The headquarters of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children. Photo: Edmond So
The headquarters of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE