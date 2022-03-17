Officer arrests a 27-year-old man on suspicion of throwing faeces inside an isolation facility for Covid-19 patients. Photo: Handout
Man suspeced of throwing faeces inside Hong Kong isolation facility for coronavirus patients is arrested
- Force insider says suspect was undergoing quarantine from last Saturday until Tuesday at community isolation unit in Block 1 at Queen’s Hill Estate
- Online images show suspected faecal stains on room’s floor, walls, ceiling and light switches
