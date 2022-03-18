Family visits are set to resume in Hong Kong prisons after an outbreak of Covid-19 among inmates was brought under control. Photo: Dickson Lee
Visits set to resume in Hong Kong prisons after Correctional Services Department brings Covid-19 outbreak under control
- Family visits to inmates were first halted on February 5, with some worrying the suspension would take a toll on the mental health of their loved ones behind bars
- However, when visits resume later this month, they will be subject to certain conditions, including that guests be vaccinated
