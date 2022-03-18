Family visits are set to resume in Hong Kong prisons after an outbreak of Covid-19 among inmates was brought under control. Photo: Dickson Lee
Family visits are set to resume in Hong Kong prisons after an outbreak of Covid-19 among inmates was brought under control. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Visits set to resume in Hong Kong prisons after Correctional Services Department brings Covid-19 outbreak under control

  • Family visits to inmates were first halted on February 5, with some worrying the suspension would take a toll on the mental health of their loved ones behind bars
  • However, when visits resume later this month, they will be subject to certain conditions, including that guests be vaccinated

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 1:27pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Family visits are set to resume in Hong Kong prisons after an outbreak of Covid-19 among inmates was brought under control. Photo: Dickson Lee
Family visits are set to resume in Hong Kong prisons after an outbreak of Covid-19 among inmates was brought under control. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE