Hong Kong police display evidence at a presser after arresting 38 people for alleged fraud. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest 38 over HK$285 million worth of fraudulent loans sought under government-backed pandemic relief scheme
- The force’s commercial crime bureau says two syndicates had set up 53 shell companies and submitted false documents to banks
- 22 men and 16 women, aged between 27 and 74, were arrested for conspiracy to defraud
Topic | Hong Kong police
Hong Kong police display evidence at a presser after arresting 38 people for alleged fraud. Photo: Facebook