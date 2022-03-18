Hong Kong police display evidence at a presser after arresting 38 people for alleged fraud. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police display evidence at a presser after arresting 38 people for alleged fraud. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 38 over HK$285 million worth of fraudulent loans sought under government-backed pandemic relief scheme

  • The force’s commercial crime bureau says two syndicates had set up 53 shell companies and submitted false documents to banks
  • 22 men and 16 women, aged between 27 and 74, were arrested for conspiracy to defraud

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 7:16pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police display evidence at a presser after arresting 38 people for alleged fraud. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police display evidence at a presser after arresting 38 people for alleged fraud. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE