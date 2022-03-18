Law Society president Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Nora Tam
Law Society president Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Coronavirus: Hong Kong Law Society in talks with judiciary for wider use of remote hearings amid court closures

  • President of the city’s top legal body says he has been in talks with the judiciary about amending a law to allow remote hearings for criminal cases
  • Chan says anecdotal evidence suggests the legal sector has been hit hard by the city’s fifth wave of coronavirus infections

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 9:09pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Law Society president Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Nora Tam
Law Society president Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE