A police source says former doctor Mak Wan-ling (left) of DR Group was the girlfriend of a medical practitioner suspected of selling vaccine exemption certificates. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong doctor suspected of selling vaccine exemption certificates ‘is boyfriend of physician jailed for fatal beauty treatment’
- Chan Hoi-yuk, 46, has allegedly issued hundreds of vaccine exemption certificates since February
- Police source says Chan’s girlfriend was Dr Mak Wan-ling, 40, who was jailed over death of woman from beauty treatment
Topic | Crime
