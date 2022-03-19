A police source says former doctor Mak Wan-ling (left) of DR Group was the girlfriend of a medical practitioner suspected of selling vaccine exemption certificates. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong doctor suspected of selling vaccine exemption certificates ‘is boyfriend of physician jailed for fatal beauty treatment’

  • Chan Hoi-yuk, 46, has allegedly issued hundreds of vaccine exemption certificates since February
  • Police source says Chan’s girlfriend was Dr Mak Wan-ling, 40, who was jailed over death of woman from beauty treatment

Christy Leung
Updated: 6:34pm, 19 Mar, 2022

