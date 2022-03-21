Commissioner of Correctional Services, Woo Ying-ming. Photo: Dickson Lee
Commissioner of Correctional Services, Woo Ying-ming. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘Don’t look down on Hong Kong’s prison staff’: outgoing correctional services chief says social events in recent years underscore importance of his department’s work

  • Commissioner of Correctional Services Woo Ying-ming points to national security law and how those who have flouted it may radicalise others behind bars
  • He describes prison as a microcosm of society, stressing that the work done by his staff often get overlooked

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:00am, 21 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Commissioner of Correctional Services, Woo Ying-ming. Photo: Dickson Lee
Commissioner of Correctional Services, Woo Ying-ming. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE