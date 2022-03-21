Commissioner of Correctional Services, Woo Ying-ming. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Don’t look down on Hong Kong’s prison staff’: outgoing correctional services chief says social events in recent years underscore importance of his department’s work
- Commissioner of Correctional Services Woo Ying-ming points to national security law and how those who have flouted it may radicalise others behind bars
- He describes prison as a microcosm of society, stressing that the work done by his staff often get overlooked
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
