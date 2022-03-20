The Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong national security police arrest mixed martial artist and assistant on suspicion of sedition
- Officers raid venue where training classes were held on Austin Road in Tsim Sha Tsui
- They seize items that allegedly contain seditious messages, as well as images of Chow Tsz-lok, who died during 2019 protests, and woman who suffered serious eye injury at rally
