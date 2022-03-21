The suspect in her twenties was among six mainland women detained for unlawfully remaining in the city. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police warn of Covid-19 risk after suspected sex worker says she continued offering services while carrying virus
- Suspect in her twenties says she offered sexual services to at least five clients a day in a five-star hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui while infected with Covid-19
- She was among six mainland women detained for unlawfully remaining in the city
Topic | Crime
