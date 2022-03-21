The suspect in her twenties was among six mainland women detained for unlawfully remaining in the city. Photo: Handout
The suspect in her twenties was among six mainland women detained for unlawfully remaining in the city. Photo: Handout
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police warn of Covid-19 risk after suspected sex worker says she continued offering services while carrying virus

  • Suspect in her twenties says she offered sexual services to at least five clients a day in a five-star hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui while infected with Covid-19
  • She was among six mainland women detained for unlawfully remaining in the city

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:52pm, 21 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The suspect in her twenties was among six mainland women detained for unlawfully remaining in the city. Photo: Handout
The suspect in her twenties was among six mainland women detained for unlawfully remaining in the city. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE