A High Court judge has overturned the child pornography conviction of an ex-kindergarten director. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court overturns child pornography conviction of former kindergarten director
- High Court clears Eric Ma Cho-yiu of a count of producing child pornography, footage fails to match criteria under relevant legislation
- With legal loophole for voyeurism plugged last year, judge warns former kindergarten director to ‘learn this lesson’ over filming other women
Hong Kong courts
