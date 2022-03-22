Police display evidence seized in raids on the homes and training venue of a martial arts instructor and his assistant accused of backing an underground pro-independence group. Photo: Facebook
National security law: Hong Kong martial arts instructor, assistant accused of training pro-independence ‘warriors’
- Police say the group recruited people to learn martial arts and the use of weapons to prepare themselves for a revolution against the political powers that be
- A force insider says officers are trying to track down and question dozens of people who joined the group’s ‘ghost-killer squad’ training classes since 2020
