Hong Kong police have arrested two men, aged 29 and 41, on suspicion of leaving posts on social media calling on Covid-19 patients to spread the virus. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 2 over alleged online calls to spread coronavirus, 1 suspect accused of ignoring isolation rules while infected

  • Two suspects, aged 29 and 41, have been detained on suspicion of exposing others to risk of infection
  • Police source says older man is a fruit shop assistant who tested positive in February and went out to eat at a restaurant while carrying the virus

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:22pm, 22 Mar, 2022

