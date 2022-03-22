Hong Kong police have arrested two men, aged 29 and 41, on suspicion of leaving posts on social media calling on Covid-19 patients to spread the virus. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 2 over alleged online calls to spread coronavirus, 1 suspect accused of ignoring isolation rules while infected
- Two suspects, aged 29 and 41, have been detained on suspicion of exposing others to risk of infection
- Police source says older man is a fruit shop assistant who tested positive in February and went out to eat at a restaurant while carrying the virus
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
