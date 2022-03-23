A drug suspect’s vehicle overturned in the New Territories on Tuesday morning after he rammed a police van and several other cars in a bid to evade arrest. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong man caught with HK$2 million worth of heroin after ramming police van in bid to escape, accomplice still at large
- A citywide manhunt is under way for the alleged accomplice, who is believed to be a former schoolmate of the arrested suspect
- The man caught with the drugs was said to have rammed a police van, then collided with five other vehicles in an attempt to evade arrest
Topic | Drugs
