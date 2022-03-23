The Wan Chai headquarters of Hong Kong police. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 2 men who allegedly ran scam seeking funds to buy Covid-19 tests for poor residents

  • Suspects allegedly set up bogus website called “Donatehub” that claimed money would help social welfare organisation and teaching centre buy test kits for needy
  • Investigations reveals the bank account listed for transfers belonged to company owned by one suspect

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:24pm, 23 Mar, 2022

