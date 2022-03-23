Locals protest in 2020 against a decision to use the Heritage Lodge in Lai Chi Kok as a quarantine site. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: student who assaulted police officer during protest over location of Hong Kong quarantine facility loses appeal
- Lee Kai-chun, 20, among four residents charged over February 2020 protest against decision to use Lai Chi Kok hotel to quarantine close contacts of Covid-19 patients
- He blocked road with waste container and was intercepted by a plain-clothes police officer but resisted vigorously and punched him in the face
