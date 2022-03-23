Hong Kong police have arrested a 25-year-old man accused of attempting to lure three schoolgirls into working as part-time prostitutes. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest man accused of attempting to lure schoolgirls into working as part-time prostitutes
- Suspect, 25, approached the three Form One students on Instagram on the pretext of discussing online games, police say
- Investigation shows the man introduced clients to the girls as part of compensated dating activities
