Hong Kong police have arrested a 25-year-old man accused of attempting to lure three schoolgirls into working as part-time prostitutes. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest man accused of attempting to lure schoolgirls into working as part-time prostitutes

  • Suspect, 25, approached the three Form One students on Instagram on the pretext of discussing online games, police say
  • Investigation shows the man introduced clients to the girls as part of compensated dating activities

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:49pm, 23 Mar, 2022

