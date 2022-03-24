A Hong Kong waitress has been arrested in connection with a scam in which a US-based lawyer was duped into making US$2.6 million in fake investments. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong waitress arrested in connection with online romance scam that duped US lawyer out of HK$20 million

  • The suspect is accused of being the holder of a local bank account used to launder the proceeds of the scam
  • The Michigan-based victim was tricked into making millions of dollars’ worth of bogus investments by a woman he befriended on a dating app

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:06pm, 24 Mar, 2022

A Hong Kong waitress has been arrested in connection with a scam in which a US-based lawyer was duped into making US$2.6 million in fake investments. Photo: Reuters
