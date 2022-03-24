Architect Leung Hon-to leaves the District Court after a previous hearing in February. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong architect convicted for carrying petrol, nails amid national anthem, security law protests
- The defendant had said he had no knowledge of the items inside the two bags he was carrying, as he was only disposing of them for a friend
- But a judge rejected that defence, saying it would have been unreasonable for the defendant to put himself at risk of arrest without first inspecting the bags’ contents
Topic | Hong Kong courts
