Mainland Chinese authorities have arrested seven suspects wanted over the kidnapping of a Hong Kong cryptocurrency trader last year. Photo: Warton Li
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

7 suspects in Hong Kong cryptocurrency kidnapping arrested by mainland Chinese authorities

  • The men are wanted in connection with a case last November in which a cryptocurrency trader was abducted and held for a HK$30 million ransom
  • They were picked up by mainland authorities in a series of raids in Foshan and Dongguan earlier this week

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 12:21pm, 25 Mar, 2022

