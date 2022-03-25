Mainland Chinese authorities have arrested seven suspects wanted over the kidnapping of a Hong Kong cryptocurrency trader last year. Photo: Warton Li
7 suspects in Hong Kong cryptocurrency kidnapping arrested by mainland Chinese authorities
- The men are wanted in connection with a case last November in which a cryptocurrency trader was abducted and held for a HK$30 million ransom
- They were picked up by mainland authorities in a series of raids in Foshan and Dongguan earlier this week
