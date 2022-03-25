A Hong Kong taxi driver was arrested in the Mid-Levels neighbourhood on suspicion of trafficking cocaine. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest taxi driver on suspicion of trafficking HK$37,000 worth of cocaine in Mid-Levels
- Man, 61, arrested in early hours of Friday after detectives intercepted taxi on Old Peak Road in anti-narcotics operation
- Driver detained on suspicion of possessing and trafficking a dangerous drug
Topic | Drugs
