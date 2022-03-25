The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police arrest 2 more staff from children’s home over abuse accusations
- Two female employees of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children arrested in Mong Kok and released on bail
- Latest arrests bring total number of suspects involved since scandal emerged in late December to 34
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So