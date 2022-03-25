The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 2 more staff from children’s home over abuse accusations

  • Two female employees of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children arrested in Mong Kok and released on bail
  • Latest arrests bring total number of suspects involved since scandal emerged in late December to 34

Danny Mok
Updated: 9:46pm, 25 Mar, 2022

