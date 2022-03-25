A data leak at Hong Kong’s electoral office has exposed the personal details of 15,000 voters. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong electoral office apologies after employee accidentally sends details of 15,000 voters to random email

  • Registration and Electoral Office says staff member sent files to unknown recipient after incorrectly typing personal email
  • Files contained Chinese and English names as well as residential addresses of about 15,000 electors

Updated: 9:56pm, 25 Mar, 2022

