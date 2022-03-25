Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Victor Dawes has been appointed to the nine-member Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Victor Dawes has been appointed to the nine-member Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong leader opts for Bar Association chief over legal body’s original pick to join selection panel for city’s judges

  • Carrie Lam has appointed senior counsel Victor Dawes to nine-member Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission, filling a seven-month vacancy
  • Bar Association initially recommended Neville Sarony SC to fill post left by former chief Philip Dykes, but was later ‘invited’ to reconsider its choice

Topic |   Hong Kong Basic Law
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:21pm, 25 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Victor Dawes has been appointed to the nine-member Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Victor Dawes has been appointed to the nine-member Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE