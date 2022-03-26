Hong Kong customs has confiscated HK$110 million worth of cocaine concealed in an electric transformer that arrived from Costa Rica. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong customs arrests 2 teenagers, seizes HK$110 million worth of cocaine hidden in electric transformer from Costa Rica
- Officers found 100 bricks of suspected cocaine, each weighing 1.2kg, in 10 metal boxes when investigating an electric transformer in February
- Two male students, aged 14 and 15, arrested in San Tin and believed to be controlled by triads, customs says
