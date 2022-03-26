Hong Kong police have arrested eight people on suspicion of laundering more than HK$10 million and producing fake banknotes. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police have arrested eight people on suspicion of laundering more than HK$10 million and producing fake banknotes. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 8 on suspicion of laundering HK$10 million in crime proceeds, producing fake banknotes

  • Six men, two women arrested on Friday, with three of them believed to be core members of a syndicate
  • Police also found 25 fake HK$500 banknotes of ‘low quality’ during the operation and are investigating source, whereabouts of the illegal funds

Leung Pak-hei
Updated: 9:46pm, 26 Mar, 2022

