Hong Kong police have arrested eight people on suspicion of laundering more than HK$10 million and producing fake banknotes. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 8 on suspicion of laundering HK$10 million in crime proceeds, producing fake banknotes
- Six men, two women arrested on Friday, with three of them believed to be core members of a syndicate
- Police also found 25 fake HK$500 banknotes of ‘low quality’ during the operation and are investigating source, whereabouts of the illegal funds
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police have arrested eight people on suspicion of laundering more than HK$10 million and producing fake banknotes. Photo: Warton Li