Hong Kong seized 58 tonnes of mitragynine – the major compound in kratom – in 23 cases over the past seven months, according to official data. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs crackdown disrupts shipments of banned drug kratom with street value of more than HK$150 million

  • Most of the seized illegal substance arrived from Indonesia and was headed to the US, Canada or the Netherlands
  • Customs watching closely to see if smugglers have switched to moving kratom by sea rather than air

Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Mar, 2022

