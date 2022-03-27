Hong Kong seized 58 tonnes of mitragynine – the major compound in kratom – in 23 cases over the past seven months, according to official data. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs crackdown disrupts shipments of banned drug kratom with street value of more than HK$150 million
- Most of the seized illegal substance arrived from Indonesia and was headed to the US, Canada or the Netherlands
- Customs watching closely to see if smugglers have switched to moving kratom by sea rather than air
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong seized 58 tonnes of mitragynine – the major compound in kratom – in 23 cases over the past seven months, according to official data. Photo: Xiaomei Chen