Hong Kong police rescued four victims being held in a Mong Kok hotel by a syndicate. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police rescue 4 held in Mong Kok hotel by syndicate in cryptocurrency scam
- Police say four victims, aged between 21 and 37, were detained last Wednesday in Mong Kok hotel after being lured by syndicate through social media and cold calls
- Officers on Monday charged five out of six suspects with conspiracy to defraud and unlawful detention
Topic | Scams and swindles
