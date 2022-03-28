Hong Kong police rescued four victims being held in a Mong Kok hotel by a syndicate. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police rescue 4 held in Mong Kok hotel by syndicate in cryptocurrency scam

  • Police say four victims, aged between 21 and 37, were detained last Wednesday in Mong Kok hotel after being lured by syndicate through social media and cold calls
  • Officers on Monday charged five out of six suspects with conspiracy to defraud and unlawful detention

Christy Leung
Updated: 6:14pm, 28 Mar, 2022

