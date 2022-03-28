Hong Kong police have arrested a 37-year-old woman for leaving faeces inside a makeshift hospital for Covid-19 patients. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Hong Kong police arrest woman suspected of leaving faeces inside makeshift hospital for Covid-19 patients at Lok Ma Chau Loop

  • The 37-year-old suspect, surnamed Chan, was arrested at her home in Sheung Shui on Monday for criminal damage
  • Kettle, mattress and floor in the hospital room where Chan had stayed from March 21 to 27 found to be covered with suspected faeces

Christy Leung
Updated: 7:02pm, 28 Mar, 2022

