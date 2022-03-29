Hong Kong police have arrested the son of retired judge Woo Kwok-hing in connection with an assault incident. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police have arrested the son of retired judge Woo Kwok-hing in connection with an assault incident. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest son of retired judge Woo Kwok-hing on suspicion of assaulting girlfriend

  • Alan Woo, 42, is accused of pushing his girlfriend, 34, to the floor during a dispute in an upscale flat on The Peak
  • The woman was taken to hospital for treatment while Woo was released on bail pending further investigation

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:09pm, 29 Mar, 2022

