Hong Kong police have arrested the son of retired judge Woo Kwok-hing in connection with an assault incident. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest son of retired judge Woo Kwok-hing on suspicion of assaulting girlfriend
- Alan Woo, 42, is accused of pushing his girlfriend, 34, to the floor during a dispute in an upscale flat on The Peak
- The woman was taken to hospital for treatment while Woo was released on bail pending further investigation
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
