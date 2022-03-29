Nine Hong Kong street sleepers have each won HK$100 in compensation after a court ruled the government failed to exercise reasonable care in handling their personal belongings in a 2019 clearance operation at a park. Photo: SCMP/Xiaomei Chen
Nine Hong Kong street sleepers have each won HK$100 in compensation after a court ruled the government failed to exercise reasonable care in handling their personal belongings in a 2019 clearance operation at a park. Photo: SCMP/Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

HK$100 compensation, ‘justice served’: Hong Kong court awards 9 homeless men after ruling authorities failed in reasonable care over park clearance

  • One of the claimants has died, however, after becoming infected with Covid-19 while waiting for court ruling
  • Presiding adjudicator awards nominal damages as none of the men could provide sufficient evidence on value of lost items

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:10pm, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Nine Hong Kong street sleepers have each won HK$100 in compensation after a court ruled the government failed to exercise reasonable care in handling their personal belongings in a 2019 clearance operation at a park. Photo: SCMP/Xiaomei Chen
Nine Hong Kong street sleepers have each won HK$100 in compensation after a court ruled the government failed to exercise reasonable care in handling their personal belongings in a 2019 clearance operation at a park. Photo: SCMP/Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE