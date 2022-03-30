A Hong Kong man lost HK$15 million to phone scammers posing as officials who accused him of smuggling coronavirus vaccines. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong man loses HK$15 million to phone scammers accusing him of smuggling coronavirus vaccines
- Con artists posing as government officials demanded 26-year-old prove his innocence by sending money
- Separately, police received report from woman saying she was cheated out of 600,000 yuan by phone scammers
Topic | Scams and swindles
