A court has found the vaccine pass scheme to be a legitimate measure to protect public health amid Hong Kong’s fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: court dismisses judicial challenge against government’s vaccine pass scheme
- Judge finds scheme to be a legitimate measure to protect public health amid city’s surging fifth wave of Covid-19 infections
- However, that did not stop him from calling government’s overall anti-pandemic approach shortsighted and ‘increasingly out of step’ with rest of world
