A court has found the vaccine pass scheme to be a legitimate measure to protect public health amid Hong Kong’s fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: May Tse
A court has found the vaccine pass scheme to be a legitimate measure to protect public health amid Hong Kong’s fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Coronavirus Hong Kong: court dismisses judicial challenge against government’s vaccine pass scheme

  • Judge finds scheme to be a legitimate measure to protect public health amid city’s surging fifth wave of Covid-19 infections
  • However, that did not stop him from calling government’s overall anti-pandemic approach shortsighted and ‘increasingly out of step’ with rest of world

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:42pm, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A court has found the vaccine pass scheme to be a legitimate measure to protect public health amid Hong Kong’s fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: May Tse
A court has found the vaccine pass scheme to be a legitimate measure to protect public health amid Hong Kong’s fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE