Hong Kong police is scrapping a rule that requires candidates to have lived in the city for seven years, but other prerequisites remain unchanged. Photo: Winson Wong
We want you: Hong Kong police lift rule requiring 7-year stay in city to attract recruits

  • From Friday, permanent residents need not have lived in Hong Kong for seven years before applying to join the police force
  • Applicants must now take drug tests as part of integrity management measures

Christy Leung
Updated: 7:30pm, 30 Mar, 2022

