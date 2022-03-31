Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Warton Li
National security law: what does the UK withdrawal of judges from Hong Kong’s top court show about respect given to city’s judiciary and government?
- Departing judges’ statement shows continued confidence in city’s judiciary, source says, adding that the move would have minimal impact on court operations
- Some observers say the exits are ‘respectable’, ‘long overdue’, while others worry about ‘knock-on effect’ on remaining overseas judges in Court of Final Appeal
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Warton Li