Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Warton Li
National security law: what does the UK withdrawal of judges from Hong Kong’s top court show about respect given to city’s judiciary and government?

  • Departing judges’ statement shows continued confidence in city’s judiciary, source says, adding that the move would have minimal impact on court operations
  • Some observers say the exits are ‘respectable’, ‘long overdue’, while others worry about ‘knock-on effect’ on remaining overseas judges in Court of Final Appeal

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris LauNatalie Wong
Chris Lau and Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:00am, 31 Mar, 2022

