The Confederation of Trade Unions held an extraordinary general meeting in October where they endorsed a motion to disband. Photo: May Tse
Former Confederation of Trade Unions leaders brought in for questioning by Hong Kong national security police

  • The four members of the opposition-leaning union, which disbanded in October, had failed to respond to a series of questions raised by the National Security Department
  • ‘The core members of the CTU allegedly violated the Societies Ordinance and needed to assist our investigations,’ a police source said

Christy Leung
Updated: 11:26am, 31 Mar, 2022

