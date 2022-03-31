The Confederation of Trade Unions held an extraordinary general meeting in October where they endorsed a motion to disband. Photo: May Tse
Former Confederation of Trade Unions leaders brought in for questioning by Hong Kong national security police
- The four members of the opposition-leaning union, which disbanded in October, had failed to respond to a series of questions raised by the National Security Department
- ‘The core members of the CTU allegedly violated the Societies Ordinance and needed to assist our investigations,’ a police source said
