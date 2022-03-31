Natalie Cheung said in a social media post that her injuries were a result of losing her footing while she was drunk. Photo: Weibo
Girlfriend of retired Hong Kong judge Woo Kwok-hing’s son denies alleged assault
- Natalie Cheung, 34, says in social media post that her injuries were a result of losing her footing while drunk
- Alan Woo, who was arrested over the incident, was originally accused of pushing her to the floor during an emotional dispute
