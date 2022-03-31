Natalie Cheung said in a social media post that her injuries were a result of losing her footing while she was drunk. Photo: Weibo
Natalie Cheung said in a social media post that her injuries were a result of losing her footing while she was drunk. Photo: Weibo
Girlfriend of retired Hong Kong judge Woo Kwok-hing’s son denies alleged assault

  • Natalie Cheung, 34, says in social media post that her injuries were a result of losing her footing while drunk
  • Alan Woo, who was arrested over the incident, was originally accused of pushing her to the floor during an emotional dispute

Christy Leung
Updated: 5:13pm, 31 Mar, 2022

