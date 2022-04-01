The Sing On Building in Yau Ma Tei was the scene on a fire on Friday morning. Photo: Handout
2 suffer burns, 2 jump from sixth-floor window after fire breaks out in Hong Kong building
- The man and woman jumped down to the building’s first-floor terrace, and suffered a fracture and a back injury, respectively
- The couple who lived in the flat where the fire began suffered burns to their backs before being rescued by firefighters
Topic | Hong Kong rescue services
