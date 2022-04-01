The Sing On Building in Yau Ma Tei was the scene on a fire on Friday morning. Photo: Handout
The Sing On Building in Yau Ma Tei was the scene on a fire on Friday morning. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

2 suffer burns, 2 jump from sixth-floor window after fire breaks out in Hong Kong building

  • The man and woman jumped down to the building’s first-floor terrace, and suffered a fracture and a back injury, respectively
  • The couple who lived in the flat where the fire began suffered burns to their backs before being rescued by firefighters

Topic |   Hong Kong rescue services
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 1:01pm, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Sing On Building in Yau Ma Tei was the scene on a fire on Friday morning. Photo: Handout
The Sing On Building in Yau Ma Tei was the scene on a fire on Friday morning. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE