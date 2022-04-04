Three men have been jailed for rioting and resisting police during clashes on National Day in 2019. Photo: James Wendlinger
Hong Kong protests: 3 jailed for rioting, resisting police during clashes on National Day in 2019
- Three men sentenced to up to 4½ years in jail, while two accomplices ordered to complete correctional training
- Charges arose from clashes on a thoroughfare in Wong Tai Sin on National Day in 2019
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Three men have been jailed for rioting and resisting police during clashes on National Day in 2019. Photo: James Wendlinger