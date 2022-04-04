Members of the Society for Community Organisation demonstrate outside the headquarters of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department to demand an apology from the government for their treatment of the eight homeless men. Photo: Jelly Tse
8 Hong Kong homeless men demand apology from authorities for destroyed belongings after each receiving HK$100 in compensation
- Court ruled in favour of group last week, found government had failed to exercise reasonable care in handling men’s personal belongings
- NGO joins claimants in calling for improvements in government’s treatment of homeless population
