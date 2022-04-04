The High Court has upheld a saleswoman’s conviction for police obstruction while also reducing her jail sentence by a quarter. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: court upholds saleswoman’s conviction for obstructing police, reduces jail sentence by quarter

  • Judge Albert Wong agrees with findings by lower court but reduces Lau Sze-man’s sentence for her ‘relatively minor’ conduct
  • Bakery employee previously convicted for attempting to prevent arrest of suspect following unlawful assembly outside Tseung Kwan O MTR station in 2019

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:40pm, 4 Apr, 2022

The High Court has upheld a saleswoman’s conviction for police obstruction while also reducing her jail sentence by a quarter. Photo: Warton Li
