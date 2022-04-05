President of Law Society, Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Nora Tam
Law Society defends Hong Kong’s judiciary in letter to international group of lawyers after UK judges quit top court

  • Law Society president Chan Chak-ming says he wants to clarify ‘misconceptions about our judicial system’ after resignation of UK judges
  • UK Supreme Court president Lord Robert Reed, vice-president Lord Patrick Hodge submitted resignation from city’s highest court on March 30

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 7:02pm, 5 Apr, 2022

