President of Law Society, Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Nora Tam
Law Society defends Hong Kong’s judiciary in letter to international group of lawyers after UK judges quit top court
- Law Society president Chan Chak-ming says he wants to clarify ‘misconceptions about our judicial system’ after resignation of UK judges
- UK Supreme Court president Lord Robert Reed, vice-president Lord Patrick Hodge submitted resignation from city’s highest court on March 30
Topic | Hong Kong courts
President of Law Society, Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Nora Tam