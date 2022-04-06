The six suspects were accused of disrupting proceedings in various courts, including the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong national security police arrest 6 accused of acting with seditious intent by disrupting court hearings
- The six suspects – four men and two women – were said to have deliberately been nuisances during hearings at various courts in December and January
- One suspect was Tang Kin-wah, the former vice-chairman of the opposition-leaning Confederation of Trade Unions, which folded in October
