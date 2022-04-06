A Hong Kong policeman is under investigation after forgetting his pistol in a New Territories barber shop. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong policeman to face disciplinary action after leaving gun in barber shop, source says

  • A force insider said the off-duty constable had put a bag containing the pistol inside a cabinet while having his hair cut and forgot to retrieve it
  • The constable, attached to the Yuen Long criminal investigation unit, will not be issued any firearms when reporting for duty during the investigation

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:56pm, 6 Apr, 2022

