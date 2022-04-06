Fraudsters posing as employees of Beijing’s liaison office have bilked a local woman out of HK$65 million. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong housewife swindled out of HK$65 million by phone scammers accusing her of spreading fake news about mainland China’s anti-Covid efforts
- The woman lost more than any other phone scam victim so far this year, forking over all of her savings and even borrowing money to pay the criminals, a police source said
- Posing as an employee of Beijing’s liaison office, a fraudster called the woman last year and accused her of ‘breaking mainland laws by spreading false news about anti-pandemic measures’
Topic | Scams and swindles
