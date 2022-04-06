13 people have been given a jail sentence of up to 4 years for rioting near Beijing’s liaison office in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: 13 jailed for up to 4 years for rioting near Beijing’s liaison office in 2019
- 10 men and five women, aged between 20 and 34, were accused of taking part in riot that stretched several blocks from Morrison Street to Rumsey Street
- Presiding judge attributes cause of violence to incitement by ‘malevolent scholars’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
