A top British jurist has denied suggestions that his resignation from Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal was the result of political pressure. Photo: Warton Li
UK jurist rejects claims he resigned from Hong Kong’s top court under political pressure
- Saying he initiated discussions about resigning due to his concerns over the national security law, Lord Robert Reed added: ‘I wasn’t being dragged out of Hong Kong’
- Britain withdrew its two remaining serving judges from Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal last month, ending a long-standing practice that had served as an endorsement of the city’s rule of law
