Hong Kong police confiscated HK$4.3 million worth of illegal cigarettes in a raid on an industrial flat on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 2, confiscate HK$4.3 million worth of illegal cigarettes in raid on industrial flat

  • Two men, aged 35 and 38, were detained on suspicion of possessing illicit cigarettes
  • Contraband would have generated HK$2.8 million in tax if it was legally imported, according to force

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:38pm, 7 Apr, 2022

