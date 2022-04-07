Hong Kong police confiscated HK$4.3 million worth of illegal cigarettes in a raid on an industrial flat on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 2, confiscate HK$4.3 million worth of illegal cigarettes in raid on industrial flat
- Two men, aged 35 and 38, were detained on suspicion of possessing illicit cigarettes
- Contraband would have generated HK$2.8 million in tax if it was legally imported, according to force
Topic | Crime
